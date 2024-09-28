GHMC hands over 2BHK flats to Musi rehabilitation beneficiaries

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation handed over keys to Musi River rehabilitation beneficiaries, with 16 individuals now proud owners of 2BHK flats. While some residents voiced their opposition to the survey and staged protests the government's Musi River Development Project, many others expressed their gratitude and satisfaction upon receiving their new homes.

These flats were allocated to rehabilitation beneficiaries from diverse neighborhoods surrounding the Musi riverbed, marking a significant step in the project’s progress.

Receiving the flat keys, the beneficiaries expressed their happiness. Abdul Raheem, a rehabilitation beneficiary, shared his sense of security and relief upon being handed the keys to a 2BHK flat provided by the government.

At Chaderghat, Md Sadiq recalled the recent floods, and he thought of the countless sleepless nights during the heavy rains which were spent worrying about housing insecurity.

He said, “Since the officials started the survey, we residents were in a dilemma thinking about the houseand thanked the government for the quick decision on handing over the flat,” he added.

The beneficiaries received the 2BHK flats at Pilligudiselu 2BHK Housing in Chanchalguda. Another beneficiary at Noor Jahan stood among the crowd, her face lighted up with a radiant smile as she clutched the keys to her new 2BHK flat, a gift from the government. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the government for providing housing for those in need.