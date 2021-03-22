GHMC identifies 1,760 acres for plantation

Adarsh Nagar : As part of the Telanganaku Haritha Haaram, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has identified 1,760 acres of open land in the city to implement the plantation drive.

As many as 3091open spaces have been identified under GHMC limits. Out of these 1258 open spaces with an area of 578 acres are occupied with playgrounds, community halls, graveyards and temples. GHMC officials will be taking up the plantation as per the feasibility in the entire periphery and the gap in areas.

According to GHMC official, in balance 1833 open spaces, 919 are developed into the parks with a total area covering 727 acres, being maintained by the GHMC and some by the contractors.

Around 327 tree parks with an area of 179 acres were proposed for gap filling with trees in these parks and in all the unmaintained 587 open spaces with an area of 276 acres of GHMC out of these 83 parks were proposed as Theme parks and Colony parks.

504 more open spaces are also proposed to be taken for the tree plantation and trees and being developed as Tree parks, along with the open spaces, the plantation will be taken up in the existing gaps of the old trees, Colony parks and newly proposed parks said a GHMC official.

To provide a good environment, the GHMC is developing these tree parks, mostly in colonies and planting saplings under the Haritha Haaram. As part of it, unproductive trees, plants and shrubs are being cleared at unmaintained lands to plant the saplings.