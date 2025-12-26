GHMC merger: Here are the details of Khairatabad Zone

In a significant development for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 20 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations have recently been merged into its jurisdiction, leading to a comprehensive reorganisation of wards.

- Circle 33 (Mehdipatnam):

- Wards: Shaikpet (223), OU Colony (224), Asif Nagar (139), Padmanabha Nagar (140), Mehdipatnam (141), Syed Nagar (142).

- Total Wards: 6

- Circle 34 (Masab Tank):

- Wards: Vijayanagar Colony (143), Ahmed Nagar (144), Shanti Nagar (145), Mallepally (147), Red Hills (146).

- Total Wards: 5

- Circle 35 (Khairatabad):

- Wards: Gunfoundry (154), Irrum Manzil (217), Somajiguda (218), Khairatabad (219), Himayathnagar (220).

- Total Wards: 5

- Circle 36 (Jubilee Hills):

- Wards: Jubilee Hills (215), Venkateshwara Colony (216), Banjara Hills (221), Film Nagar (222).

- Total Wards: 4

- Circle 37 (Borabanda):

- Wards: Krishna Nagar (210), Rahamath Nagar (211), Karmika Nagar (212), Rajeev Nagar (213), Borabanda (214).

- Total Wards: 5

- Circle 38 (Yousufguda):

- Wards: Erragadda (205), Vengal Rao Nagar (206), Srinagar Colony (207), Yousufguda (208), AG Colony (209).

- Total Wards: 5

- Circle 39 (Ameerpet):

- Wards: Begumpet (200), Ameerpet (201), SR Nagar (202), BK Guda (203), Sanathnagar (204).

- Total Wards: 5

Total Wards in Khairatabad Zone: 35