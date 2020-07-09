GHMC pulls down more structures
Highlights
Nine buildings razed on the fourth day of demolition drive
Hyderabad: On the fourth day of the special drive on demolitions of unauthorised structures, the Town Planning Wing of Chanda Nagar circle demolished nine buildings completely till ground level in Gurkul Trust lands on Thursday.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Lokesh Kumar said that three teams put in use 11 compressors, three gas cutters, two JCBs and demolished the nine buildings which include four structures that were demolished till slab level on Wednesday and five new ones.
The Commissioner appealed to the citizens not to indulge in unauthorised buildings which may cause irreparable loss to them. This special drive against unauthorised demolitions would continue, he added.
