GHMC showcases 2-BHK sample at IUHC-22 in Gujarat

Hyderabad: In the ongoing Indian Urban Housing Conclave-2022, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Housing Department officials took part in the three-day housing exhibition held from October 19th to 21st at Rajkot in Gujarat. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the conclave.

In exhibition, 2-BHK Dignity Housing Colony at Rampally, Kollur 2nd Phase, undertaken by the GHMC, was displayed. One lakh Dignity Housing Colony under the GHMC is being constructed under the instigation of the State government.

This also includes housing complexes and infrastructure to the slum dwellers especially school, anganwadi centre, park, walking track, open gym, special drainage system etc.

The officers of the housing department explained that the facility has been established and revenue generated. Over 6,240 double bedroom houses have been constructed in 52 blocks at a cost of Rs 539.76 crores in Rampur.

Officers V Ravinder, B Raghunandan, Dharma Reddy, Srinivasulu, and others participated in the exhibition.