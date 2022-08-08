GHMC to organise series of progs to mark 75 years of Azadi

Hyderabad: The State government has made all the arrangements to celebrate the 75 years of Independence. The government has decided to celebrate 'Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham' for two weeks.

As a part of the celebrations, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) zonal commissioners were instructed to make sure that the National Flags are distributed and hoisted in all houses duly following the flag code during hoisting. Measures were taken to decorate the Government buildings and junctions in the Greater Hyderabad limits. Malls, jewelry shops, IT companies, industries and other shops in the commercial areas and residential areas will also be decorated. Along with hoisting flags, plantation drives, cultural programmes, kavi sammelanam in GHMC Head office, blood donations camps in all zones, distribution of fruits and sweets at night shelters are other events are being scheduled as part of the celebrations.

The GHMC Zonal Commissioners are also instructed to make a documentary film on the task assigned to them and furnish the details to the State government.

As a part of 'Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham', the programmes would be start from August 9, which includes commencement of distribution of National Flags to all houses, plantation of saplings at 75 open spaces identified to develop Freedom Parks, Freedom Run, Jateeya Samiksha Raksha Bandhan, rallies at ward level, Janapada Kalakarula Pradarshini, Independence Day celebrations, singing of National Anthem at a designated time and Kavi Sammelanam in GHMC Head Office, blood donation camps in all GHMC Zones, Freedom Cup Sports Tournament for GHMC employees and youth, distribution of fruits and sweets at GHMC night shelter, Rangoli on the theme of patriotism by women employees and special meeting of the GHMC General Body.