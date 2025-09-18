Live
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today, check the rates on 18 September, 2025
- Markets rise amid US trade talk optimism
- Rupee rises 25ps to 87.84/$
- KIMS launches multi-specialty facility in B’luru
- Centre notifies CGST rates from Sept 22
- Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug
- Blue Cloud Softech inks pact to acquire 3P vision
- Heavy Rainfall Warning for Telangana
- SBI divests 13.18% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 8,889 cr
- Goyal to visit UAE today to discuss bilateral trade
GIC launches campaign to plant ‘Jammi’ saplings across TG
Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge (GIC) has launched a state-wide initiative to promote the planting of Jammi (Prosopis cineraria) trees across...
Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge (GIC) has launched a state-wide initiative to promote the planting of Jammi (Prosopis cineraria) trees across Telangana, with the vision of ensuring the sacred tree finds a place in every village and temple.
Marking the fifth year of the campaign, GIC has already facilitated the plantation of thousands of jammi trees in villages and temples over the past four years. The latest drive was formally unveiled on the occasion of Dasara at Sri Shankara Gurukula Veda Pathashala in Shamirpet and Sri Gayatri Veda Pathashala in Keesara. The launch saw active participation from students of the veda pathashalas, with the GIC team unveiling the campaign poster.
Rajya Sabha MP and GIC founder Joginapally Santosh Kumar has spearheaded the “One jammi tree for every village and for every temple” initiative under the Green India Challenge. As Telangana prepares for Dasara Navaratri, when exchanging jammi leaves is considered a symbol of goodwill, the GIC has readied more than 10,000 jammi saplings for free distribution to villages and temples.