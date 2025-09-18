GIC launches campaign to plant ‘Jammi’ saplings across TG

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge (GIC) has launched a state-wide initiative to promote the planting of Jammi (Prosopis cineraria) trees across Telangana, with the vision of ensuring the sacred tree finds a place in every village and temple.

Marking the fifth year of the campaign, GIC has already facilitated the plantation of thousands of jammi trees in villages and temples over the past four years. The latest drive was formally unveiled on the occasion of Dasara at Sri Shankara Gurukula Veda Pathashala in Shamirpet and Sri Gayatri Veda Pathashala in Keesara. The launch saw active participation from students of the veda pathashalas, with the GIC team unveiling the campaign poster.

Rajya Sabha MP and GIC founder Joginapally Santosh Kumar has spearheaded the “One jammi tree for every village and for every temple” initiative under the Green India Challenge. As Telangana prepares for Dasara Navaratri, when exchanging jammi leaves is considered a symbol of goodwill, the GIC has readied more than 10,000 jammi saplings for free distribution to villages and temples.