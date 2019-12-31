Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Gift only books, blankets on New Year Day: Collector Dharma Reddy

Gift only books, blankets on New Year Day: Collector Dharma Reddy
Highlights

District Collector Dharma Reddy has urged the people who come to greet him on the occasion of New Year should not present flower bouquets.

Medak: District Collector Dharma Reddy has urged the people who come to greet him on the occasion of New Year should not present flower bouquets.

Instead, he asked them to bring dictionaries and blankets which would be distributed to students studying in residential schools. He said these would be of great help to the students from poor financial background.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Smartphone sales unhurt by economic slowdown30 Dec 2019 6:28 PM GMT

Smartphone sales unhurt by economic slowdown

Air India might be forced to shut down in 6 months
Air India might be forced to shut down in 6 months
Lotus blossoms; shrinks
Lotus blossoms; shrinks
Big Breaking: Fire broke out at PM Narendra Modi
Big Breaking: Fire broke out at PM Narendra Modi' residence at...
Priyanka Vadra Lashes Out At UP Govt, Centre Over CAA
Priyanka Vadra Lashes Out At UP Govt, Centre Over CAA


Top