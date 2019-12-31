Gift only books, blankets on New Year Day: Collector Dharma Reddy
District Collector Dharma Reddy has urged the people who come to greet him on the occasion of New Year should not present flower bouquets.
Instead, he asked them to bring dictionaries and blankets which would be distributed to students studying in residential schools. He said these would be of great help to the students from poor financial background.
