Girl empowerment tops govt priorities

Gadwal: Additional District Collector Narasinga Rao stated that Kishore Balika Sangham is an organisation dedicated to the holistic development and empowerment of adolescent girls. On Wednesday, a one-day training programme was conducted at the Collectorate meeting hall for the presidents and assistants of village associations from seven mandals under the Alampur cluster.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Collector emphasised that this initiative serves as a social platform to empower women at the village level. He highlighted that it not only addresses individual issues but also seeks solutions to children’s problems within villages. He stressed that girls should not be married before the age of 18 and boys before 21. He urged parents to ensure that children attend school regularly instead of being sent to work.

Additionally, he pointed out that women’s associations at the village level should take responsibility for identifying unsafe places and situations for girls and raising awareness among parents and villagers about children’s rights and safety. He further informed that 331 Kishore Balika Sanghamshad been set up across the district so far, enrolling 3,573 adolescent girls aged between 13 and 18. Efforts were being made to include the remaining eligible girls in these associations, he added.

The event was attended by UNICEF State Coordinator Murali Krishna, SERP Director Sunitha, SERP Project Director Jamuna, SERP Project Manager Saritha, APD Narasimhulu, along with village association presidents and assistants.