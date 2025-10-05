Girls Must Aim High for Education, Health, and Empowerment: SERP CEO

Gadwal: Emphasizing the importance of setting high goals, SERP CEO Divya Devarajan said that girls must move forward with ambition to achieve economic independence and social respect.

SERP, in collaboration with UNICEF, organized a meeting on Saturday at the Vajra Abhinandan Banquet Hall in Gadwal with adolescent girls from SNEH (Safety, Nutrition, Empowerment, and Health for Adolescent Girls) groups.

Addressing the gathering via video conference from Hyderabad, Divya Devarajan highlighted the efforts being made in Jogulamba Gadwal district, which lags behind in education and economic development, to promote the holistic development of adolescent girls through SNEH groups. She noted that while the MVF Foundation has been working to eliminate child marriages, current initiatives with UNICEF aim to empower adolescent girls.

Devarajan encouraged initiatives to re-enroll girls who have dropped out of school and ensure they continue their education through open tenth-grade and intermediate programs. She also stressed the importance of collaboration with members of local self-help groups to identify and address issues faced by girls. She expressed her hope that SNEH groups would serve as a role model not only for the state but for the entire country.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Narsingh Rao stated that SNEH group members bring issues faced by girls to the attention of the relevant authorities for resolution. He highlighted that the groups help girls without Aadhaar cards, birth certificates, or bank accounts to obtain these essential services. He added that the district currently has over 8,000 girls enrolled in SNEH groups, with around 15,000 more expected to join. Rao emphasized that focusing on both education and health would enable girls to achieve their goals.

The program featured performances by girls from across the district, including songs, skits, and cultural presentations, showcasing their talents and creativity.

The meeting was attended by UNICEF representatives Muralikrishna and Mary Jo Jones, DEO In-charge Vijayalakshmi, DRDA APD Srinivas, Deputy DMHO Sandhya Kiranmayi, District Mahila Samakhya President Prabhavathi, DRDA staff, and members of women’s groups.