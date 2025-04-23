Girls outshine boys in Inter exams

Hyderabad: Girls outshone boys for the third consecutive year in the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) 2025 exams results of which were released by the Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka here on Wednesday.

The overall combined pass percentage of general and vocational streams of the intermediate second year was 65.65 per cent, which is up by 5.83 per cent from the previous year results. Of this, girls registered a pass percentage of 74.21 per cent as against the pass percentage of boys, which stood at 57.31 per cent. Similarly, in the first-year intermediate course also, girls outshone boys registering a pass percentage of 73.83 per cent against the boys' percentage of 57.83

The overall pass percentages in general and vocational streams have shown an upward trend from the IPE-2024. However, while the overall pass percentages of boys continued to dip, the showing by girls remained higher, a trend that has been in vogue since 2019, barring the results during Covid-19.

As regards the districts, Ranga Reddy district topped with a 71.7 per cent overall pass percentage.

The three districts with the highest pass percentages in the second year were Mulugu-81 per cent; Komaram Bheem (Asifabad)-80.24 per cent and Medchal- 77.91 per cent. Similarly, in the intermediate first year, Medchal secured the top slot with 77.21 per cent; followed by Ranga Reddy with 76.36 per cent and Komaram Bheem (Asifabad) stood third with 70.52 per cent.

Kamareddy district with 56.38 per cent stood as the lowest pass percentage district in the second year, while Mahahubabad had this dubious distinction in the first year with 48.43 per cent.

The subject-wise analysis of the results shows that students from MPC stream topped the first position with 76.65 per cent in the first year and 72.23 in the second year. BPC students were in the second position with 67.88 per cent and 71.93 per cent, in the first and second years, respectively. MEC stream stood third with 65.53 per cent of students passing in the first and 55.96 per cent passing in the second year. The Commerce stream of CEC stood in the fourth position, with a 45.56 per cent passing rate in the first and a 46.92 per cent pass rate in the second year. The Arts stream was the lowest with 34.51 pass per cent in the first and 46.26 pass per cent in the second year.

The TSBEI said that students can access their results by visiting the official websites of the intermediate board at https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/, and http://results.cgg.gov.in .

Students can download their memorandum of marks online. Requests for recounting and revaluation can be submitted online from April 23 to April 30. The advanced supplementary examinations are scheduled for May 22.