Girls Should Be Cautious of Troublemakers - Additional SP CH Rameshwar

Nagar Kurnool : An awareness seminar on women’s safety and anti-ragging was held at the Government Nursing and Medical College in Nagarkurnool district. The event was attended by Additional SP CH Rameshwar as the chief guest. He urged female students and women to come forward and report any instances of harassment, alert them to stay vigilant against troublemakers. He assured that complaints filed with the She Team would be handled confidentially, and action would be taken to stop the offenders.

During his speech, the ASP explained the laws and punishments related to ragging. Nagarkurnool SI Ramadevi also advised students to use the Dial 100 service in emergency situations and provided awareness on cybercrime. District She Team in-charge Vijayalakshmi highlighted that women and girls are often harassed by people they know, urging them to be cautious and not lose courage. She encouraged victims to report harassers to the She Team police.

Vijayalakshmi also mentioned that the She Team operates at major intersections and in the district and mandal centers. She said Victims can report harassment by calling 100 or 8712657676. Bharosa Center Coordinator Srilatha explained the services provided by POCSO Act, while Sakhi Center Admin Sunitha briefed students on the services of the Sakhi Center.



The event was also attended by the college principal Gousia, faculty, students, She Team members Venkataiah, and others.



































