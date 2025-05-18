Give a leg up to SHGs to vie with Adanis, Ambanis: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that while several corporate bigwigs duped banks to the tune of Rs 16 lakh crore and fled the country, the women of self-help groups (SHGs) in Telangana had been paying their loans with interest promptly. He went on to say that the women groups in Telangana were synonyms for financial discipline. Participating in the ‘WE HUB - Women Acceleration’ programme as chief guest here, the Chief Minister said that the performance of SHGs in the state is a guiding force for the empowerment of women in the country.

Stating that the State government envisaged plans to transform one crore women into millionaires, the Chief Minister said that the government would soon allocate additional 1,000 MW of solar power projects to women. “The government has already handed over 1,000 MW of solar power generation projects. We are now ready to award another 1,000 MW of solar power generation works to the women groups if they manage efficiently,” he said.

According to him, women are being encouraged in a big way to become entrepreneurs. “The government is promoting SHGs as a strong business community. Apart from solar projects, we also allocated petrol pumps to them. Our objective is to empower women to compete with Adani and Ambani in green power generation,” he said.

Revanth Reddy further said that the women groups were also part of the management of government schools like Amma Adarsh Schools. The works of stitching students' uniforms were also awarded to women groups. To promote the products manufactured by the women groups, the government opened stalls at Shilparamam in Hyderabad, he added.

Stating that the Congress party never underestimated the power of the women community, the CM said that former Prime Minister India Gandhi displayed the might of women during India-China and India - Pakistan wars.

India's victory in the wars is the result of invincible women's competence. The government in Telangana has been organising a slew of programmes for women’s empowerment, he explained.

Instructing the authorities to organise a special drive to include women in urban areas in self-help groups, Revanth Reddy said that the government was also presenting the gifts which are produced by the women groups to the foreign delegates and other guests during their visit to Telangana. “My government 's policy is to promote the women community and empower them, " he said.