Give all permissions to PRLIS: Assembly adopts resolution
Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution on Saturday requesting the Centre to give all permission for the PRLIS project. The Telangana Assembly also adopted a second point in the resolution appealing the Centre not to give permissions to Andhra Pradesh state to shift the Godavari waters. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy introduced the resolutions in the House. The government will send this resolution to the Centre.
Later, the Speaker adjourned the House for Monday 10AM.
