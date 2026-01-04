  1. Home
Give all permissions to PRLIS: Assembly adopts resolution

  • Created On:  4 Jan 2026 7:29 AM IST
Give all permissions to PRLIS: Assembly adopts resolution
Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution on Saturday requesting the Centre to give all permission for the PRLIS project. The Telangana Assembly also adopted a second point in the resolution appealing the Centre not to give permissions to Andhra Pradesh state to shift the Godavari waters. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy introduced the resolutions in the House. The government will send this resolution to the Centre.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the House for Monday 10AM.

