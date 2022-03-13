Give Congress a chance to rule TS, Revanth urges public

Nagarkurnool: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy urged the people at Kollapur Public meeting to give one chance to Congress party to rule the Telangana State and help renew the growth of the State under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He promised to provide 2 lakh jobs to the unemployed youth and ensure the rights and safety of all women folks. He also promised to complete all the pending irrigation projects and will provide irrigation water to 20 lakh acres in Palamuru region.

Reddy alleged that the TRS government during its 8 years of rule had done nothing for the youth, women, farmers, and employees but had duped them and tried to impose authoritative rule with the help of police. He said that the TRS government had deceived the farmers who have lost their lands under the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation.

He lamented against the local Kollapur MLA Harshavardhan for changing the party after winning from Congress and joining into TRS in the name of development. He asked what development he had done to Kollapur during the past 5 years.

Raising the issues of youth, Revanth said that KCR had completely failed them and thousands of unemployed youth had committed suicides because the government did not release job notification during the past 8 years. "KCR has duped the Madasi and Kuruva communities, the SC communities and all other communities and did not implement his promise of providing reservation and grouping them under the SC community," said Revanth Reddy.

He also raised the issue of SC categorisation and said that KCR had duped the SCs by not supporting the SC categorisation.

He thanked the Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi for giving him a chance to lead Congress in Telangana and urged the public to vote to Congress party and give them a chance to rule the State and bring a new change in the lives of all the people.

Reddy challenged TRS party that in the next 12 months the Congress party will come into power and dethrone KCR. He urged the Congress activists to work hard with patience for 12 months and they will see party back to power. He said all the TRS MLAs in Palamuru region are useless and have done nothing to complete the irrigation projects rather they have been involved in deep corruption and looting the resources in the Mahabubnagar district.