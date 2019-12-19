Giving citizenship on the basis of religion is unlawful: Tammineni Veerabadram in Yadadri-Bhongir

Ramannapet (Yadadri-Bhongir): CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabadram exemplifying Telangana Rashtra Samithi's support to Bharatiya Janata Party with regard to Citizenship Amendment Act, stated that both the TRS and the BJP have joined hands internally and were extending mutual cooperation wherever necessary.



Addressing the media in Ramannapet on Thursday, he said on one hand TRS employees expressed their concern on the Floor of the Parliament and on the other hand the TRS government was arresting the students who were protesting against the CAA in the State.

Stating that CAA is against the spirit of Indian Constitution, he asserted that giving citizenship on religious basis to migrants from other countries was unlawful. "BJP cadre in north east is protesting against the CAA, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are ignoring the protests with deaf ears," he said.

The CPM leader urged the people to support the trade unions' national-level strike on January 8, 2020 against the Central government's decision of privatisation of railways and defence organisations.

Stating that Telangana government was using police force to suppress the questioning voices in the State, Tammineni informed that State government has pending dues of Rs 27,000 crore to the contractors.

Party district secretary MD Jahangir, party leaders CH Seetha Ramulu, Ashaiah and party local leaders attended the press meet.