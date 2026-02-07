Global Experts Gather in Hyderabad to Design a Sustainable Future

HYDERABAD: The Department of Chemical Engineering at BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus, successfully hosted the 3 rd International Conference on Novel Materials and Technologies for Energy and Environmental Applications (NMTE2A-2026) on February 7–8, 2026. Over 250 researchers and industry leaders converged at for the international conference.

The conference, themed "Empowering Energy, Enabling Sustainable Materials for a Net-Zero Tomorrow," was inaugurated by Chief Guest Dr. Kingsuk Mukhopadhyay, Director of DMSRDE-DRDO. The two-day event served as a global platform where scientists and engineers exchanged breakthroughs in Carbon Capture, Hydrogen Technologies, and AI-driven material discovery.

With keynote addresses delivered by global experts including Prof. G. U. Kulkarni (JNCASR), Mr. K. S. Venkatagiri (Executive Director, CII-Godrej Green Business Centre), Prof. Vamsi Yadavalli (Virginia Commonwealth University, USA), Prof. Rajan Jose (Taiwan) and Dr. Asit Das (Reliance Industries), the conference showcased over 120 research papers that provided viable, scalable solutions for a greener planet. The conference concluded with the valedictory address by Dr. Nagendra Babu Samineni (Managing Director, Unistring Tech Solutions), it leaves a lasting legacy of innovation.

"Our goal was to empower the next generation of researchers with the tools to build a cleaner world, and the collaboration we saw this weekend proved we are on the right path," noted the conference organizers.

NMTE2A-2026 — Pioneering Sustainable Materials for a Net-Zero Future

The 3rd International Conference on Novel Materials and Technologies for Energy and Environmental Applications (NMTE2A-2026), hosted by the Department of Chemical Engineering at BITS-Pilani, Hyderabad Campus on February 7–8, 2026, serves as a pivotal gathering and industrial innovation. The conference serves as a critical junction for material scientists and engineers to address the global imperative of climate resilience. Under the visionary theme, "Empowering Energy, Enabling Sustainable Materials for a Net-Zero Tomorrow," the event underscores the necessity of interdisciplinary collaboration in achieving a sustainable future.

The conference's technical program is meticulously curated to cover the most pressing domains of chemical and materials science. Key focus areas include AI/ML in Materials and Energy, which explores computational pathways for material discovery, and Carbon Capture and Utilization, a cornerstone for greenhouse gas mitigation. Other significant themes such as Fuels and Hydrogen Technologies, Electrochemical Systems, and Bio-Based Materials reflect a comprehensive approach to renewable energy. The integration of Recycling and Circular Economy sessions further highlights the event's commitment to industrial sustainability and waste-to-value pathways.

The caliber of the conference is marked by its lineup of global thought leaders. Dr. Kingsuk Mukhopadhyay, Director of DMSRDE-DRDO, inaugurated the proceedings as the Chief Guest, emphasizing the strategic importance of advanced materials. The keynote sessions featured a blend of renowned scientists, policy makers and industrial experts, including Prof. G. U. Kulkarni (JNCASR), Mr. K. S. Venkatagiri (Executive Director, CII-Godrej Green Business Centre), Prof. Vamsi Yadavalli (Virginia Commonwealth University, USA), Prof. Rajan Jose (Ming Chi University of Technology, Taiwan),and Dr. Asit Kumar Das (Head of Refinery R&D, Reliance Industries Limited), who discussed emerging technologies in the hydrocarbon sector. As the conference concludes with the valedictory address by Dr. Nagendra Babu Samineni (Managing Director, Unistring Tech Solutions), it leaves a lasting legacy of innovation.

Notable contributors included Prof. Tanmay Basak (IIT Madras), Prof. Raguram Chetty (IIT Madras), Prof. Vinod Janaradhan (IIT Hyderabad), Dr. Akula Venugopal (IICT), Dr. Sumana Chenna (IICT) and Dr. G. Arthanareeswaran (NIT Tiruchirappalli), among many others, who shared specialized research on topics ranging from membrane innovations, catalysis to non-enzymatic sensors. NMTE2A-2026 has successfully provided a platform for over 120 high-quality research submissions, fostering a vibrant ecosystem for the next generation of chemical engineers to lead the world toward a net-zero horizon. The conference benefited from the speakers from prestigious institutions such as DRDO, CSIR-IICT, IIPE, BITS-Pilani various IITs, NITs and other universities.

The success of NMTE2A-2026 is rooted in strong institutional and industrial support. The department acknowledges the generous contributions of its sponsors and funding agencies, which include Zen Technologies, Swagelok, Agilent, Elementar, Ultratech cements, Hiden analytical, Hiden Isochema, Bharat Science, Wiley and ANRF. Wiley has sponsored 4 best oral and seven best poster awards.

The organizers extended their deep gratitude to the conference sponsors, whose generous support is vital for strengthening industry-academia collaborations and fostering a dynamic platform for the participants of the event. Through invited lectures, oral presentations, and a pre-conference workshop on ANSYS Chemkin Pro, NMTE2A-2026 continues to lead the charge toward a more sustainable and technologically advanced future.