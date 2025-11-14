GMR distributes free shoes to govt school students

Mahabubnagar: Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy (GMR) on Thursday distributed school shoes to students of ZPHS Musapet under Sneh Foundation’s initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the Congress government is committed to strength-ening the education sector and ensuring every student has access to essential facilities. He lashed out at the previous BRS government for ‘abandoning the education department and leaving schools in neglect.’

GMR lauded Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for taking charge of the education portfolio, saying the CM’s direct supervision is enabling a complete overhaul of the state’s education system. “The Chief Minister is determined to provide international-standard education to every child in Telanga-na,” he said.

Reiterating his election promise to prioritise education, GMR said that several development measures have already been taken in his constituency. “We have improved school infrastructure, provided bicycles to students walking long distances, and now distributed free shoes to students from Classes 6 to 10 across all government schools in the constituency,” he said. He assured that he would continue extending all possible support to improve the education sector.

The MLA informed that the government has sanctioned a Young India Integrated School for De-varakadra constituency, an Advanced Technology ITI College at Pallamari, a Degree College at De-varakadra town, and a Junior College at Chinnachintakunta mandal headquarters.

“The Congress government has achieved in just a short span what the BRS could not in ten years,” GMR remarked.

The event saw the participation of Sneh Foundation representatives, teachers, students, local leaders, and villagers, who expressed appreciation for the MLA’s efforts toward uplifting education and student welfare in the region.