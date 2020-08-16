2nd flood alert issued at Ramannagudem ghat

Warangal: The Mulugu district administration has sounded high alert in Eturnagaram and Mangapet mandals. With River Godavari receiving copious inflows from upper reaches, the authorities lifted 45 gates of Medigadda barrage, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project,

With the water level in the river at the Ramannagudem pushkar ghat Eturnagaram mandal in Mulugu district reaching 10.01 meters on Sunday, the authorities issued second danger alert. The first danger alert was issued on Saturday night with the water level in Godavari reaching 8.50 meters. It may be noted here that water level for the second warning is 9.90 meters and 11 meters for the third and final warning.

Meanwhile, the administration has made arrangements to shift the tribals living in low-lying areas to safe locations. On the other hand, overflowing streams disconnected road link to several villages between Venkatapuram mandal and Bhadrachalam.