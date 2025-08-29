Godavari rises steadily at Bhadrachalam

Khammam: With heavy rains in upper catchment area and releasing of water from upstream projects water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district has been rising steadily.

On Thursday evening it was reached 38 feet at Bhadrachalam.

The flood water reached bathing steps at Pushkar Ghats.

Due heavy rains and heavy floods in the projects, the flood level will reach the first warning here at Bhadrachalam on Friday evening, officials said.

The first warning level at 43 feet’s, 48 second warning level and 53 in danger level third warning level will issues here’s by the officials.