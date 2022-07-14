Godavari water level reaches 59.40ft at Bhadrachalam, third warning alert in force

Due to heavy rains, the Godavari river has been raging increasing the water level at Bhadrachalam rapidly. Currently, 17.14 lakh cusecs of water is flowing and the water level has reached 58.50 feet forcing the officials to continue the third danger alert. Meanwhile, the water is flowing more than five feet beyond the danger warning and officials declared high alert as the flood flow hit the embankment.



Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has directed the officials to move the flooded residents to rehabilitation centers. As a result, around 4,500 people from 45 villages in the flooded mandals are being shifted to the rehabilitation centers. Officials estimate that the water level of Godavari will reach 60 feet within a few hours.



Also, the Godavari at Kaleshwaram is flowing over and above its highest ever flood level recorded in 1986. The officers are hence directed to be on high alert as the floods are likely to reach 70ft.