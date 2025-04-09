Godrej Capital Partners with Government of Telangana

Telangana: Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of the Godrej Industries Group, through its finance and housing finance subsidiaries (Companies) executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana.

This strategic partnership aims to accelerate the growth and development of MSMEs across the state by fostering greater access to credit and business opportunities.

Under this MoU, the Government of Telangana and Companies will work closely to drive large-scale MSME credit penetration across the state. The partnership aims to strengthen the MSME ecosystem by enabling improved access to formal credit, particularly for underserved and first-time borrowers. With a focus on digital-first lending solutions tailored to the unique needs of MSMEs, the initiative aligns with the state’s vision of inclusive, innovation-led growth. Through Godrej Capital’s womenfocused initiative – Aarohi, special emphasis will be placed on supporting women entrepreneurs. This collaboration seeks to bridge the credit gap, foster entrepreneurship, and accelerate economic growth across emerging business hubs in Telangana.

Telangana is one of India’s fastest-growing states, known for its dynamic business ecosystem and strong commitment to MSME development, further reinforced by the MSME Policy 2024, which emphasizes credit access, digital adoption, and infrastructure support.

Manish Shah, MD & CEO of Godrej Capital said, "We are honoured to partner with the Government of Telangana, which has demonstrated remarkable commitment to building a thriving MSME ecosystem. This collaboration is a strong step towards empowering the MSME ecosystem, especially women-led enterprises. Telangana remains a key priority market for us to empower and enable growth-led avenues for small-scale businesses.

With our tech-enabled lending and quick approvals, we aim to unlock new growth opportunities for MSMEs across Telangana, especially women-led businesses.”

Dr. Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department added, “We are pleased to collaborate with Godrej finance Ltd. and Godrej Housing Finance Ltd., both subsidiaries of Godrej Capital Ltd., for providing innovative, digitalfirst lending solutions and tailored financial products to our local MSMEs, especially women entrepreneurs. Our government through the recently launched MSME Policy has committed to exploring such partnerships with Financial Institutions for increasing access to credit for the underserved MSMEs, and this MoU is a step in that direction.”

Godrej Capital through its subsidiaries offers a diverse suite of loan products to meet the varying needs of MSMEs and individual borrowers. These include offerings such as Loan Against Property, smaller-ticket Udyog Loan Against Property, and unsecured Business Loans.

AboutGodrejCapital

Godrej Capital is the financial services arm of the Godrej Industries Group. It is a subsidiary of Godrej Industries and is the holding company for Godrej Housing Finance Limited & Godrej Finance Limited. Godrej Housing Finance Limited extends housing loans, and the Affordable Housing vertical is housed with GHFL. With a digital-first approach and a keen focus on customer-centric product innovation, Godrej Capital offers home loans, Loans against Property, and business loans. It is positioned to diversify into other customer segments and products. The company is focused on building a long-term, sustainable retail financial services business in India, anchored on the Godrej Group's 127-year legacy of trust and excellence. Godrej Capital focuses on learning and development across its employee base and is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion as a guiding principle. Its entity, GHF, is Great Place to Work®Certified and was recognised by the Economic Times as the Best Organization for Women in 2022.

Godrej Capital currently has its footprint across Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Indore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Alwar, Aurangabad, Baroda, Coimbatore, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kanchipuram, Mangalore, Salem, Ludhiana, Mysore, Nagpur, Nashik, Rajkot, Udaipur, Vapi, Vijayawada, Rangareddy, Vishakhapatnam, Thane, Lucknow, Panipat, Kanpur, Raipur, Kolhapur, Rajamundry, Warangal, Hubli, Cochin, Hosur and Madurai.