Golconda fort, Charminar open in Hyderabad more than three months after shut down

Historical monuments Golconda Fort and Charminar were opened in Hyderabad more than three months after the shut down due to coronavirus. The monuments are being taken care by the Architectural Survey of India (ASI) which also preserve the Warangal Fort, Thousand pillared temple, Ramappa temple in Warangal, Alampur temple in Jogulamba-Gadwal districts and other prehistoric excavation sites.

The Golconda Fort and Charminar in Hyderabad witnesses massive footfall. People across the state and other countries turn up to see the monuments. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were shut down after the government announced nation-wide lockdown on March 23.

After the lockdown, people passing through the fort were seen taking pictures from outside.

The officials of ASI on Friday held discussions with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials following the directions from the head office. However, after the GHMC gave its nod, the ASI officials decided to re-open Golconda Fort and Charminar on July 6. Measures have been taken up on the reopen to the visitors. It is notifies that the fort falls under the containment zone of GHMC.