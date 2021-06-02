Golden Telangana destination possible by all-round development: MLC Kavitha

Karimnagar: Golden Telangana could only be achieved by taking the fruits of development to the targetted sections, stated MLC, K Kavitha. She along with Jagtial MLA Dr. M Sanjay Kumar and Choppadandi MLA Sanke Ravishankar inspected the works of double bedroom houses under construction at Nookapelli village in Malayala mandal in Jagtial district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLC said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving to transform Jagtial into a model district and implementing various development and welfare programmes to keep Jagtial at the top place among other districts.

Aiming to provide shelter to the homeless poor on par with Hyderabad the construction of 4520 double bed-room houses with all facilities was taken up at a single cluster at a cost of Rs. 212 crores. Plans were afoot to hand over the houses to the beneficiaries, Kavitha noted.

There has been a lot of development in Telangana in the past seven years. Besides ensuring irrigation and drinking water to the district, a Medical College has been sanctioned for the district and it has started functioning she added.

MLA Dr. Sanjay Kumar said Rs 7 crore has been sanctioned for drinking water facility for the double bedroom houses. Bulk pipeline works for water supply, overhead reservoir works were also underway. Drainage, CC roads, power line works would soon be completed. The District Collector, G Ravi presented the progress of double bed-room houses to the MLC. Municipal Chairperson Boga Sravani, Tahsildar Venkatesh and other public representatives were present on the occasion.