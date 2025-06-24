Golla Kurma leaders stage novel protest at Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad: Demanding cabinet berths, the members of Golla Kurma caste on Monday released sheep inside Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad, causing uneasiness to the leaders visiting the State party office.

Staging a novel protest, they demanded that the leadership fulfill promises made to party leaders from the Yadav caste. The protesters, under the banner of Yadava Hakkula Porata Samithi, held placards and raised slogans. They called for the immediate induction of legislators from the Yadav, Golla and Kuruma communities into the State Cabinet.

The Samithi president Mekala Ramulu Yadav said the delay in fulfilling the commitments had led to widespread resentment among the community. The protest comes amid ongoing demands from Alair MLA Beerla Ilaiah, who belongs to the Golla Kuruma community, to be inducted into the cabinet. Ilaiah has asserted that he is the only MLA from his community and has urged the party leadership to uphold social justice.