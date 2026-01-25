Tejashwi Yadav Elevated As RJD Working President, Marking Leadership Transition

The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Sunday formally appointed former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav as its national working president, a move widely seen as the beginning of a new phase in the party’s leadership. The decision was announced during the party’s national executive meeting, where RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav personally handed over the appointment letter to his son in the presence of senior leaders and party veterans.

This is the first time the RJD has created the position of a national working president, reflecting a significant change in its organisational structure. With this elevation, the 36-year-old leader is expected to take on a more central role in managing the party’s daily affairs and strengthening its political strategy, particularly in Bihar’s evolving political environment.

The leadership change comes at a time when internal differences within the Yadav family have been increasingly visible. In recent months, some of Tejashwi Yadav’s siblings have publicly raised concerns about the party’s direction and recent electoral performance. His elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, was earlier expelled from the party and later formed his own political outfit, while his sister Rohini Acharya has also voiced criticism following the RJD’s setbacks in recent elections.

Despite these challenges, the party’s decision to formally elevate Tejashwi Yadav underscores its intent to project stable leadership and prepare for future political battles with a renewed organisational focus.