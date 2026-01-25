Melange of traditional art

New Delhi-based artist Shalini Yadav brings India’s classical painting traditions to life with a contemporary touch. Her works will be on display at Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, Hyderabad till January 26. Through her art, she weaves stories where heritage meets modern sensibility.

Shalini’s journey in art began at home. “My mother was my earliest guide into the world of art. With my father serving in the Indian Army, we moved frequently, and each new posting introduced us to a new local art and cultural landscape. Painting became our mother-daughter space — a way of connecting, learning, and creating together,” she recalls. The admiration she felt for her mother eventually blossomed into her own passion for painting.

Though her subjects vary, the essence of Shalini’s work remains rooted in Indian traditional art. “While the themes change, the soul of my work is rooted in Indian traditional art. I weave together elements from different classical traditions to enhance each painting. Each painting feels like a storyboard — an evolving space where stories unfold and new ideas are explored,” she says.

Her formal training came under Pt. Vijay Sharma, Padma Shri awardee, in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, where she learned Kangra and Basholi art. “Learning from him gave me a strong foundation. He taught me the nuances of colour, surface preparation, working with the canvas, and respecting the discipline that traditional painting demands,” Shalini explains. Over the years, she has also drawn inspiration from artists such as B. G. Sharma, Rajaram Sharma, and Kalyan Joshi.

Observing today’s generation, she notes that young artists are confident and open. “They have access to digital platforms and global references. They question, reinterpret, and blend tradition with contemporary ideas, whereas our learning was slower and more immersive, rooted in direct mentorship and hands-on practice,” she says.

For Shalini, art is more than a profession; it is a lifelong anchor. “Art has been a constant in my life. It gives me a way to express emotions and memories that words often cannot. It has taught me patience, discipline, and sensitivity — not just as an artist, but as a person,” she reflects.

Her journey as an exhibiting artist began in 2024 at Bikaner House, Delhi, and her works have travelled internationally through private commissions in Dubai, the USA, and London. “Masters like M. F. Husain, S. H. Raza, F. N. Souza, and contemporary voices like Anish Kapoor and Subodh Gupta have carried Indian art to international platforms with great impact,” she says.

Shalini also collects art modestly during her travels, choosing pieces that resonate with her personally. She advocates for continued government support through exhibitions, grants, and early art education to nurture creativity and bring emerging artists into the spotlight. “I want to build a small community of talented artists whose exceptional work hasn’t yet reached wider audiences. By providing a platform, I hope to help new voices be recognized and celebrated,” she adds.

Family support has been central to her journey. “My friends and relatives have always encouraged me. I’m especially grateful to my husband — he’s my biggest critic and my strongest supporter. His honest feedback allows me to experiment and take risks with confidence,” Shalini says.

Beyond painting, she enjoys mentoring students, tending to plants, caring for animals, and experimenting in the kitchen. “Tending to plants or experimenting with flavours brings me the same quiet joy as painting,” she smiles. At the Chitramayee State Gallery, Shalini Yadav’s works invite viewers into a space where India’s rich artistic heritage converses with the present, proving that tradition can evolve gracefully while telling new stories.