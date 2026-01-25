Welcomed by whistleblowing, Vijay sets tone for TVK’s Assembly election strategy

Chennai: Welcomed by loud blowing of whistles and cheers from party volunteers, actor-turned-politician Vijay entered the meeting hall at Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, marking his return to active political engagement and signalling the TVK's renewed push ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

With the state expected to go to the polls in a few months, the political atmosphere is steadily heating up. The principal opposition party, the AIADMK, has already launched its campaign under the slogan “Protect the people, save Tamil Nadu,” positioning itself as a strong challenger to the ruling government.

Meanwhile, the ruling DMK remains confident of electoral success, citing the popularity of its flagship welfare schemes, including initiatives aimed at women.

In this evolving political scenario, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has reiterated his commitment to leading Tamil Nadu forward with unity and stability. At the same time, TVK, the new political party launched by Vijay, has stepped up its organisational activities and election planning, seeking to emerge as an alternative political force.

Speaking at earlier public meetings, Vijay has underlined that while established parties often make sweeping and attractive promises, TVK would focus only on schemes that are practical and implementable.

He said the party’s approach would prioritise credibility, governance feasibility, and accountability to the people.

Over the past several days, TVK has held a series of internal consultations at its Panaiyur party office. Meetings of the election manifesto drafting committee and the election campaign committee have been conducted as part of the preparations.

Notably, after the public meeting held in Erode on December 18, Vijay has largely stayed away from public programmes and remained silent on issues such as the demand for a CBI probe related to the 'Janayan' film controversy. His appearance at the Mamallapuram meeting, therefore, attracted considerable attention.

The Mamallapuram meeting, held at a private hall, brought together state- and district-level party functionaries. Around 3,000 participants were expected to attend. Entry was restricted, with only those carrying identity cards allowed inside. Digital identity cards were scanned through QR codes before participants were permitted entry, reflecting the party’s emphasis on discipline and controlled mobilisation.

Party General Secretary N. Anand supervised the arrangements. Earlier, Anand had announced that the meeting would focus on Assembly election preparations.

Executive committee chief coordinator Sengottaiyan told reporters that TVK would begin a statewide campaign tour from Chennai on January 26, covering all 234 Assembly constituencies.

Whether the party would contest the elections alone or form alliances, he said, would be decided and announced by Vijay. As TVK fine-tunes its strategy across the state, the allocation of the whistle symbol has further energised party cadres, adding momentum to Vijay’s growing political campaign.