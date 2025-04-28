Gollonimitta turns hotspot for accidents

Wanaparthy: An accident occurred near Gollonimitta in Gopalpet on Sunday afternoon--where a bike and a bus collided-- resulting in the death of a person.

According to reports, Bandari Shekhar, son of Venkatesh from Brahmangari Street in Wanaparthy, was running a tea stall for his livelihood. While returning here after visiting his aunt Chittemma in Gopalpet for some work, Shekhar’s bike was hit by an RTC bus traveling from Wanaparthy to Thigalapalli via Koderu, near Tadiparthi Gollonimitta. He died on the spot.

Due to the sharp curves at Gollonimitta, accidents have become a monthly occurrence, leading to many casualties. Locals complain that the absence of warning signs around the curve is costing lives. With about four-five accidents happening every year at this spot, people are living in constant fear.

Gopalpet SI Naresh Kumar said when they approached the Wanaparthy depot manager requesting installation of road stumps in front of Wanaparthy Polytechnic, the manager oddly responded by saying that RTC has no separate funds for such initiatives. The locals found this response shocking and expressed their disappointment.