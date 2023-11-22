Gone Prakash makes allegations against Peddapalli Cong candidate

Hyderabad: Former MLA Gone Prakash Rao has made sensational allegations against Peddapalli Congress party candidate Chintakunta Vijaya Ramana Rao. He alleged that Vijaya Ramana Rao was cheating the Income Tax department and the Election Commission (EC) and added that Ramana Rao had been accused of violating the Income Tax Act, PMLA Act, FEMA Act, Benami Act and the Model Code of Conduct. Gone Prakash has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India, the ED, the Income Tax (IT) department, the Union Home Ministry and the Finance Ministry over two PAN cards, assets, liabilities and foreign currency transactions that were not disclosed in Ramana Rao’s election affidavit.

He alleged that Rao gave his PAN number as AFNPJ8012P, in his 2018 election affidavit and as BEZPC6030E in his affidavit submitted for the upcoming Assembly elections. He said that Ramana Rao did not disclose any income details from 2018-19 to 2020-21. According to the affidavit submitted to the Returning Officer (RO), there was a personal debt of Rs 6.35 lakh and a non-agricultural debt of Rs 51 lakh on the house of Rao, Prakash Rao said.

He also alleged that the details of liabilities had not been disclosed in the years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 by Raman Rao. He said that the details of the two accounts mentioned in the 2014 election affidavit were not there in the 2023 affidavit. “There are no IT returns despite having bank accounts and large amounts of debt. Such things are misleading the IT authorities and there is a possibility of the common man feeling negative about the IT institution,” he said.

He demanded an inquiry by the Income Tax department into the assets, savings accounts, liabilities of Vijaya Ramana Rao, the stashed money and the details of the money taken. “It is illegal for a person to have two PAN numbers.

It is against the rules of the IT department. A person who wants to contest elections will have to submit details of his assets before the election committee in a comprehensive manner as a commitment. He has a bank account in Germany. Vijaya Ramana Rao’s wife’s assets were not mentioned in the election affidavit,” he said.