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Good News for Students: ₹2,000 Monthly Scholarship Announced

  • Created On:  20 March 2026 12:42 PM IST
Good News for Students: ₹2,000 Monthly Scholarship Announced
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The Telangana government has announced a major boost for students across the state.

From now on, students pursuing Intermediate courses within Telangana will also receive mid-day meals, a move aimed entirely at promoting their welfare, according to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

In addition, the government has declared that students enrolled at IITs and Advanced Technology Centres (ATCLs) will be granted a monthly scholarship of ₹2,000.

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mid-day mealsintermediate students₹2000 scholarshipstudent welfareTelangana government
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