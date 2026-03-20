Good News for Students: ₹2,000 Monthly Scholarship Announced

The Telangana government has announced a major boost for students across the state.

From now on, students pursuing Intermediate courses within Telangana will also receive mid-day meals, a move aimed entirely at promoting their welfare, according to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

In addition, the government has declared that students enrolled at IITs and Advanced Technology Centres (ATCLs) will be granted a monthly scholarship of ₹2,000.