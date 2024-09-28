Good News From Revanth Govt: Dasara bonanza on cards!

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is bracing to announce ‘Dasara bonanza’ for farmers and other sections by launching a slew of new schemes. Preparations are on to launch Rythu Bharosa, financial assistance to the tenant farmers, enhancement of pension amount, incentives for government employees, fine rice scheme, etc.

Considering Dasara as the first big auspicious occasion, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday was busy giving finishing touches to the schemes, proposed to be launched in the coming days. The CM was planning to announce the Rythu Bharosa scheme by enhancing the financial assistance to Rs 7,500 from Rs 5,000 per acre as per the suggestions made by the Cabinet sub-committee. The modalities to roll out the scheme have already been finalized. It will be applicable only to poor and marginal farmers unlike the previous government which extended the benefit to all farmers.

Sources said that the farmers who possess not more than 10 acres of land would be eligible to avail the scheme benefit under the Rythu Bharosa scheme now. The provision of Rs 12,000 per annum to the tenant farmers will also be included in the scheme. Since the identification of the tenant farmer beneficiaries is a big task, the government is considering seeking farmer’s undertaking to recognize the beneficiaries.

The enhancement of the pension for old-aged and single women was also under consideration. The Congress had promised to double the pension amount for these two sections in the election manifesto. The new pensioners will also be included in the scheme.

The release of DA (dearness allowance), old PRC benefits and the demand for restoration of old pension scheme has been pending for the last eight months, officials said, adding that the Chief Minister will soon make an announcement regarding some of these demands. As the government had announced festival bonus for the Singareni employees, the government employees were also waiting for sops before the festival day. Officials said that the Finance department was finalizing the estimations of the requirement of additional funds to address the demands of the employees.

The Chief Minister is also contemplating to launch some more schemes like distribution of laptops, bicycles for college-going girl students and scholarships for students who are pursuing the professional courses as promised in the party manifesto.