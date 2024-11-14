Goods train derails in Peddapalli, services disrupted

Peddapalli: A goods train derailed near Raghavapur in Peddapalli district on Tuesday night, bringing rail traffic to a standstill.

A goods train carrying iron coils from Ghaziabad to Kazipet, derailed between Raghavapur and Kannala stations in the district on Tuesday late night. Three tracks were also damaged as 11 bogies derailed.

With this, the South Central Railway authorities immediately reached the spot and removed the goods train and engaged in the work of repairing the tracks. As it is the main line from the southern states to the northern states, there has been severe disruption in passenger traffic.

Trains from Karnataka, AP, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and many other states travel to the northern states through this route. As the goods train derailed, the officials stopped the passenger trains as well as the goods trains at various places.

Efforts are being made to divert trains from distant areas through other routes. An accident on the route to Delhi is having a serious impact on the railways. Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsikrishna is monitoring the works from time to time assessing the situation.

All those traveling in the trains stopped by the officials faced severe difficulties as food and drinking water were not available. A large number of trains were canceled from time to time while some trains were diverted and the time table was rescheduled to reach the destinations of the passengers.

Some of them were diverted at Ballarsha and Chandrapur to Adilabad and Nizamabad districts. Some of them were diverted at Ballarsha and Chandrapur through Adilabad and Nizamabad districts, while others were diverted via Guduru and Guntakal. Many of those traveling in trains between Kazipet and Peddapalli were in trouble throughout the night.

People from nearby areas reached their destinations by available transport facilities. Due to an accident on the most important railway route in the country, the entire train traffic system seems to have been paralyzed everywhere.

Meanwhile, the Peddapalli Collector Koya Shri Harsha reached the scene and assessed the situation on Tuesday night; inspected the railway track repair works being carried out at Raghavpur-Kannala in the district.

He took necessary measures along with the police personnel and spoke to Singareni management and immediately brought heavy cranes to the scene and started the work to clear the derailed goods train.

On Wednesday morning, the Collector went to the scene of the incident and inspected the railway track renovation work going on there on a trolley and ordered the railway GM to take steps to complete it quickly.