Google Voice President Chandrasekhar meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, discusses on investments

Google Vice President Chandrasekhar Thota paid a courtesy call on CM Revanth Reddy at his residence on Thursday.

During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy appreciated Google's interest in investing in Telangana and discussed various opportunities for collaboration. They also explored potential initiatives to enhance road safety in the state using Google's mapping technologies.

Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy were present at the meeting and actively participated in the discussions. The government officials expressed their willingness to work with Google to leverage their expertise and technology for the benefit of the people of Telangana.

Overall, the meeting was productive and showcased the government's commitment to fostering partnerships with leading tech companies like Google to enhance the development and well-being of the state.


