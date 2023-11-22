Live
- Profit booking in broader markets as investors flock to IPOs
- Goshamahal Congress candidate campaigns in the Constituency
- Three essential parts of a hot air balloon and what are their functions?
- OpenAI launches a voice feature for all ChatGPT users; How to use it
- Sumati Singh talks about co-star Neil Bhatt’s ‘Bigg Boss 17’ game
- Housemates get into ‘safaai abhiyaan’ or kiss their belongings goodbye
- President presents doctorates to Satya Sai Deemed University students in Puttaparthi
- ED's powers: Sibal pitches for larger SC Bench, says PMLA under FATF scanner
- Adani Green aims to bring operational solar capacity under water-free robotic cleaning system
- India resumes issuing e-visas to Canadian nationals
Just In
Goshamahal Congress candidate campaigns in the Constituency
Highlights
Goshamahal Congress candidate Sunitha Rao has held the padayatra in Goshamahal constituency on Wednesday and sought the votes from the people.
Goshamahal Congress candidate Sunitha Rao has held the padayatra in Goshamahal constituency on Wednesday and sought the votes from the people.
She visited the drums making store in the constituency and had a talk with the workers there and assured of support after Congress comes to power.
She was also seen meeting a family as part of her campaign.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS