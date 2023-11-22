  • Menu
Goshamahal Congress candidate campaigns in the Constituency

Goshamahal Congress candidate Sunitha Rao has held the padayatra in Goshamahal constituency on Wednesday and sought the votes from the people.

She visited the drums making store in the constituency and had a talk with the workers there and assured of support after Congress comes to power.

She was also seen meeting a family as part of her campaign.



