Governance at doorsteps of villagers

Hyderabad: Focussing on the fast approaching Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is making some quick moves to see that the Congress party continues to sustain the success rate and win maximum number of Lok Sabha seats from Telangana.

After launching the Prajavani programme in Hyderabad, the state government has now decided to reach out to people at their doorsteps to address their grievances instantly. Aiming at ‘Praja Palana’ (People’s Governance), the government will launch ‘Praja Palana Grama Sabhas’ in all villages from December 28 across the state.

The Chief Minister will give specific directions on the conduct of the gram sabha at the Collector’s conference on Sunday. The Government would hold the gram sabhas till January 6. Officials and people’s representatives, including Sarpanchs, Councillors and Corporators would receive the applications from the people and address their grievances during the working days. The government it may be mentioned here had accorded top priority to addressing the people’s grievances and is holding ‘Prajavani’ at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan on every Tuesday and Friday.

The Chief Minister will announce an action plan to launch Prajavani programmes at the district, mandal and village level which would help in resolving the problems of the people cutting the bureaucratic red tapism.

It is learnt that the first meeting with all Collectors would be for half a day where Revanth will explain to the officials the importance of the implementation of Six Guarantees. An action plan would be later finalised in consultation with the cabinet. The Praja Palana is being taken up to further improve the performance of the government and to make it accountable to take the government mechanism at the village level and distribute the fruits of good governance to the poor and marginalized sections. Each application received in the gram sabha will be uploaded on the computer network and an unique number will be issued to every applicant to address the grievance separately.

Officials said that since it is the first Collectors’ conference after assuming office, Revanth Reddy will seek details from the Collectors including the anomalies in the administration in the previous government and its impact on the implementation of the welfare and development programmes. The Chief Minister will give specific directions to the officials on the implementation of the Six Guarantees in 100 days and reach the governance at the village level. Additional collectors of Local Bodies are also invited to the meeting. Officials said that the conference will be held from 10 am to 1 pm which will be attended by all the ministers.