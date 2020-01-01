Government announces Seva medals for distinguished cops
Hyderabad: On the eve of New Year's day, the government has announced various types of seva pathakams(medals) to the officers in the Police department including Vigilance and Enforcement, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Special Protection Force, State Disaster Response and Fire Services department for their distinguished and good work in their respective fields.
BanjaraHills Assistant Sub-Inspector M Bala Mohan Reddy, from Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, Additional DCP J SK Shameer from Rachakonda, D Ramesh Babu from GreyHounds, Intelligence SI M Surender Reddy, ASI C A Srikanth selected for Mahonnatha Seva Pathakam.
From Hyderabad Commissionerate, ARSIs Asad Ali, K V Ramana Murthy, Vallala Bhaskar and from Rachakonda, SI B Yadaiah, ASI A Raghuma Reddy selected for Uttama Seva Pathakam.
From CID department DSP P Satyanarayana, B Ravi Kumar Reddy from Cybercrimes, CID Inspector S Madan Mohan Reddy and from OCTOPUS Additional SP M Rama Krishna, Reserve Inspector P Jayaram, from Grey Hounds Head Constable T Naga Raju, from Intelligennce Additional SP Mohammed Tajuddin, ACP B Yakub Reddy bagged Uttama Seva Pathakams.
From Intelligence department Inspectors P Srinivasa Rao, C Mahesh Kumar, M Muthu Yadav, S Srinivas, N Ravinder selected for Katina Seva Pathakam. Additional DCP Mohammed Abdul Bari, Inspector Malakpet T Raja Shekar Reddy, from Cyberabad SI Mohammed Pasha bagged Police Seva Pathakams.
ACB Inspector R Jagan Mohan Reddy selected for Uttama Seva Pathakam. In Vigilance and Enforcement department officials P Ramulu selected for Mahonnatha Seva Pathakam, K Pratap Lingam selected for Uttama Seva Pathakam.
Jeedimetla fireman Mohammed Chand Pasha and Gowliguda fireman B Kranthi Kumar selected for Fire Shourya Pathakam.
Additional Director, TS Disaster Rsponse and Fire services C Lakshmi Prasad selected for Fire Mahonnatha Seva Pathakam.