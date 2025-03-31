  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Government Discloses 2004 Land Transfer Agreement with University of Hyderabad

Government Discloses 2004 Land Transfer Agreement with University of Hyderabad
x
Highlights

The Telangana government has released a document confirming that the University of Hyderabad (HCU) transferred 534.28 acres of land to the state in 2004.

Hyderabad : The Telangana government has released a document confirming that the University of Hyderabad (HCU) transferred 534.28 acres of land to the state in 2004. The agreement, signed by the then Registrar, Narasimhulu, officially handed over the land to the government.

As part of this exchange, the government allocated land to the university in Gopanpally village—191 acres in Survey Number 36 and 205 acres in Survey Number 37. This arrangement was intended to facilitate institutional and infrastructural development.

The revelation comes amid ongoing concerns regarding land usage and ownership. Previous disputes have emerged over the alleged encroachment of university land for road construction and private developments. With this document now in the public domain, it highlights the importance of transparent land agreements to prevent further conflicts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick