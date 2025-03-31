Government Discloses 2004 Land Transfer Agreement with University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad : The Telangana government has released a document confirming that the University of Hyderabad (HCU) transferred 534.28 acres of land to the state in 2004. The agreement, signed by the then Registrar, Narasimhulu, officially handed over the land to the government.

As part of this exchange, the government allocated land to the university in Gopanpally village—191 acres in Survey Number 36 and 205 acres in Survey Number 37. This arrangement was intended to facilitate institutional and infrastructural development.

The revelation comes amid ongoing concerns regarding land usage and ownership. Previous disputes have emerged over the alleged encroachment of university land for road construction and private developments. With this document now in the public domain, it highlights the importance of transparent land agreements to prevent further conflicts.