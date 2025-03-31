Live
- IMD warns of exceptionally hot summer: Record heatwave days expected
- Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Scorecard, IPL 2025: MI Debutant Takes Two Wickets, KKR 6-Down and Struggling
- ‘Sikandar’ Movie Leaked Online Ahead of Eid 2025 Release, Sparks Piracy Controversy
- Telangana Government Issues Official Statement on HCU Land Dispute
- India Must Update Biosimilar Regulations for Safe, Effective, and Affordable Medicines
- Hindustan Aeronautics Denies Transferring Sensitive Tech to Russia Amid NYT Allegations
- Gujarat farmer builds potato harvester inspired by PM Modi’s Vocal for Local
- Lilly's Lepodisiran Achieves 94% Heart Disease Risk Reduction in Groundbreaking Phase 2 Trial
- Number of advance pricing agreements signed with Indian taxpayers touches record high in 2024-25
- Atishi slams Delhi govt for power cuts, BJP calls it 'political stunt'
Government Discloses 2004 Land Transfer Agreement with University of Hyderabad
The Telangana government has released a document confirming that the University of Hyderabad (HCU) transferred 534.28 acres of land to the state in 2004.
Hyderabad : The Telangana government has released a document confirming that the University of Hyderabad (HCU) transferred 534.28 acres of land to the state in 2004. The agreement, signed by the then Registrar, Narasimhulu, officially handed over the land to the government.
As part of this exchange, the government allocated land to the university in Gopanpally village—191 acres in Survey Number 36 and 205 acres in Survey Number 37. This arrangement was intended to facilitate institutional and infrastructural development.
The revelation comes amid ongoing concerns regarding land usage and ownership. Previous disputes have emerged over the alleged encroachment of university land for road construction and private developments. With this document now in the public domain, it highlights the importance of transparent land agreements to prevent further conflicts.