Government medical college, 500-bed hospital granted for Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Planning Board Vice Chairman Boinapally Vinod Kumar said that it is a matter of pride to have four government medical colleges in the combined Karimnagar district.

He visited the ancient Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Mankammathota in Karimnagar along with Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao and performed special prayers. Vinod Kumar speaking to the media thanked Chief Minister KCR for sanctioning four government medical colleges for and issuing orders to start classes in Karimnagar Medical college in this academic year.

He said that currently the Seeds Corporation sheds near Kothapally are being repaired and classes are starting. Labs and classroom accommodation facilities required for medical education have been arranged.

The 50-acre land will be converted into a medical college with permanent buildings and a 500-bed hospital in the coming days. The government notified and recruited teaching faculty needed for the medical college. Official permission was given on Wednesday with the admissions of 100 students,Vinod Kumar said.

The students will be provided hostel accommodation and medical education in the first academic year itself. Although there are two private medical colleges in the city of Karimnagar, an additional government medical college is coming to Karimnagar. It is noteworthy that government medical colleges have been sanctioned in four new districts of Karimnagar, Sircilla, Jagitial and Peddapalli.

He questioned what the Modi government has done for the people of Telangana who won four BJP MPs. It is very bad that even a single rupee has not been given to Telangana State medical colleges.

Even if 33 districts are formed in Telangana, still not a single Navodaya Vidyalaya has been sanctioned. Due to this, the poor middle class children in the rural areas of Telangana are suffering. Steps will be taken for the sanction of IIIT for Karimnagar district.

SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, Library Chairman Anil Goud, Corporators Dindigala Mahesh, Children’s Vinoda Srinivas, Kola Malathi, Guggilla Jayasa and others were present.