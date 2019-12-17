Government ready to help persons with disabilities, senior citizens: Rajya Sabha MP Badugula Lingaiah

Suryapet: Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav stated that the State government was committed for the welfare of persons with disabilities (PWD) and also senior citizens. On Tuesday, he participated as chief guest to a meeting organized by PWD and senior citizens at a private function hall in Suryapet.



Addressing the gathering, he said as many as 20,291 eligible PWD candidates were getting pensions from the government and added that the government would extend all cooperation to them in future too.

District Revenue Official Chandraiah stated that district administration through the department concerned had provided tricycles to 308, wheelchairs to 78, Laptops to 18, earphones to 35, underarm supporting sticks to 23, supporting sticks to 10 blind, scholarships to 148, motorised vehicles to 34, wedding incentives to 201 and subsidy loans sanctioned to 105 PWD persons.

He informed that as many as Rs 2.4 crore was spent on the welfare of PWD and senior citizens in the district since 2016. In this programme, Integrated Child Development Scheme project director Narsimha Rao, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Vijaya Laxmi, District Library Chairman N Srinivas Goud, ZP vice-chairman G Venkat Narayana Goud and others participated.