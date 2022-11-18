Government schools on par with corporate institutes: Talasani

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the state government was taking measures to transform the government schools into Corporate educational institutions. He announced the adoption of the Ameerpet Government School where he was attending a program organized by Agarwal Samaj.

He distributed shoes among the students. He said that he will transform this school into one of the best schools in the state. He said that CM KCR envisioned the Mana Basti Mana Badi program in order to make the school ambience learning friendly and student-friendly.

He said that the state government was spending about Rs 7200 crores for this purpose across the state. He further informed that in the first phase, 33 per cent of schools were selected and their development was taken up. Basic facilities, playgrounds, and a learning atmosphere would be developed in the selected schools, he added.