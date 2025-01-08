Government to Empower Women Through Solar Power: 1,000 MW Target via SHGs

Gadwal: Production Target of 1,000 MW Through Self-Help Groups Tenders to Be Finalized Soon Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka in Video Conference with Collectors.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu stated that the government is progressing with policy-driven decisions focused on empowering women. Addressing a video conference with district collectors on Wednesday, he reviewed the progress of setting up solar power plants through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to achieve the target of 1,000 MW of electricity production.

He highlighted that a mutual agreement between the Energy and Rural Development Departments has already been finalized. Ministers Seethakka, Konda Surekha, Energy Department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Rural Development Principal Secretary Lokesh, SERP CEO Divya Devarajan, and Transco CMD Krishna Bhaskar were also part of the review meeting.

The Deputy CM emphasized the government's commitment to transforming one crore women into millionaires within five years through interest-free loans. He urged officials to support SHGs in utilizing these loans effectively to establish sustainable business ventures.

Land Identification and Financial Support

Collectors were instructed to identify available land, including government land, for establishing solar power plants. Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized facilitating financial support through banks for SHGs. The Energy Department, through REDCO, has invited tenders for solar plant installations, which will be finalized soon.

He directed collectors to expedite land acquisition and financial assistance processes for eligible SHGs. Each MW of solar power requires four acres of land, implying the need for 4,000 acres across the state. He suggested utilizing land under the Endowments and Irrigation Departments and tribal lands provided under the RoFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, ensuring no inconvenience to tribals.

Opportunities in Tribal and Urban Areas

Solar power plants in tribal lands would not only boost agricultural activities through drip irrigation but also enhance the dignity and livelihoods of tribal communities. The Deputy CM also proposed setting up solar plants on high-rise buildings in cities like Hyderabad and exploring unused hilltops in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts to preserve government lands.

As part of the PM-KUSUM scheme, farmers can generate up to 2 MW of solar power. Collectors were directed to create awareness among farmers and encourage applications through the Telangana REDCO portal. This initiative would provide affordable and eco-friendly power.

Mini Industrial Areas

To further promote women entrepreneurship, the Deputy CM suggested allocating 4-5 acres of land in each constituency to establish mini-industrial areas, providing SHGs with business opportunities.

Support for Tribal Communities

He emphasized integrating various schemes under employment guarantee, tribal welfare, and SHG programs to promote profitable farming, including avocado cultivation, on tribal lands. So far, the government has distributed 6.67 lakh acres of land to tribals.

Minister Seethakka suggested focusing on Godavari basin lands from Achampet to Adilabad to maximize benefits for tribals, given their limited income but abundant land availability.

Participants in the Video Conference

District Collector B.M. Santosh, Additional Collector Narsing Rao, Energy Department SE Tirupathi Rao, and Additional PD Narasimhulu participated in the conference.