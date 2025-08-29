Government to Support Women Entrepreneurs, Says Gadwal MLA

Gadwal: Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy said that the government would extend full support to businesses developed through women’s skills and entrepreneurship.

On Friday, the MLA participated in the “Aakanksha Haat – Exhibition & Sale” organized at Anantha Convention Hall in Gadwal under the NITI Aayog–Aspirational Blocks Programme, with the initiative being led by women’s self-help groups.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA praised the quality and creativity of women’s products, including handloom fabrics, Gadwal silk sarees, organic items, eco-friendly goods, handicrafts, and food products. He said women’s talent and creativity are extraordinary and deserve recognition beyond Gadwal, encouraging them to expand their reach to wider markets.

He assured that the government would provide complete support for women entrepreneurs to set up stalls wherever they wish. Loans required for business development would be facilitated through the DRDA (District Rural Development Agency). He also promised to arrange opportunities for women to sell their products not only in Gadwal but also in Hyderabad. “When women become economically strong, society as a whole progresses,” the MLA stated.

Later, Krishna Mohan Reddy visited the stalls, examined the products prepared by women, and lauded their efforts. He emphasized that women are not confined to household responsibilities but are significantly contributing to the state’s economic growth. Their efforts, he said, are strengthening the rural economy and the government would continue to extend all necessary support for their business growth.

The event was attended by District Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, Municipal Commissioner Janaki Ram, District Animal Husbandry Officer Venkateshwarlu, GM Industries Ram Lingeshwar Goud, Mission Bhagiratha EE Sridhar Reddy, women’s groups from all municipalities, MEPMA staff from four municipalities, local public representatives, and others.