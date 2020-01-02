Government yet to decide on linking of rivers: KTR

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government is yet to take a decision on linking of Godavari and Krishna rivers for optimum utilisation of water by both the Telugu states.

Interaction with media at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that as of now only an idea to link Godavari water to Krishna basin by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has been mooted.

The TS government was committed to resolve the water disputes with all neighbouring states through dialogue. The Telangana State had always maintained good relations with Andhra Pradesh. It had good relations when N Chandrababu Naidu was the chief minister and continues to maintain good relations with the YSRCP government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

Asked about the ensuing municipal polls, KTR said that Congress was the main rival for TRS. "We are not going to take Congress lightly... it has got some history and it is our main rival in these polls." The BJP, he said, was same as it was during his childhood days.

Reacting on TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy declaring to step down from his post, KTR said that it was his personal decision. Replying to another question, Rao said that it was not mandatory to fight elections by having alliance with friendly party (AIMIM).

Exuding confidence that TRS would win maximum municipalities, KTR said that it was natural for political parties to face ups and downs. The party did not get expected results in Lok Sabha elections but bounced back in local body elections. He suggested the candidates of all the political parties to read every rule in the new Municipal Act before contesting. The Act provides powers to the officials to demolish an illegal construction without any notice. It will be helpful even for the citizens.

Reacting on the Centre's announcement of funding for infrastructure projects, KTR said that the economic situation can be estimated only after the details were made known.