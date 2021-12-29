Governor appeals to people to take a second dose within the stipulated time

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday called upon all those, who are yet to take their second dose of vaccine administered to get the second dose administered within the stipulated time.

She said that the studies on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant showed that those who were not fully vaccinated or those who failed to take at least the first dose were reporting serious complications.

The Governor was interacting with the media persons during her visit to the Urban Primary Health Centre at Chintal Basthi, here.

Expressing her happiness at the Telangana State achieving 100 percent first dose vaccination, she congratulated and lauded the efforts of the State government, officials, doctors, ASHA workers, and other para-medical in achieving this remarkable feat of 100 percent first dose vaccination. "The State has recorded more than 65 percent second dose vaccination and hopefully it will complete the 100 percent vaccination in the second dose too," she added.

The Governor had a special word of praise to the ASHA workers for their door-to-door visits to vaccinate all.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supplying an adequate number of vaccine doses to the State.

"Despite being fully vaccinated, we must continue to adhere to the COVID-appropriate behavior to contain the spread of the pandemic escalated due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant," she added.

Referring to the proposed Booster Dose to the frontline workers and the elderly, the Governor said that we are entering into the Year of Booster Dose and Vaccination for the children and underlined the need to make the initiatives successful.