Governor, CM greet people on Ugadi

Hyderabad: State Governor Jishnu Dev Verma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings on the auspicious occasion of Viswavasu Nama Ugadi, marking the beginning of Telugu New Year on Sunday. In a message, the Governor wished that “this Telugu New Year usher in blessings and prosperity for you and your loved ones. Ugadi is a festival of joy and hope and the New Year shall bring with it new cheer and a bright future.

Let us embrace spirit of Ugadi, symbolized by the diverse tastes of the traditional Ugadi Pachchadi, to face life’s challenges with optimism. On the other hand, Chief Minister wished that people will be blessed with good fortune and their aspirations are fulfilled in the new Telugu year, along with bringing harmony, bountiful rains and cheers in farmers’ lives with abundant crops.

State government is launching “Fine Rice” distribution scheme to every white ration card holder family on the auspicious Ugadi festival day, CM Revanth Reddy said hoping that the Telangana State will register robust growth in all sectors and stands as a role model for the country in the implementation of

welfare schemes.

The CM called on everyone to celebrate Ugadi with joy and gaiety and promote the significance of the Telangana culture and traditions.