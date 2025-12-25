Governor, CM Revanth extend Christmas greetings

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy have extended their warm greetings to the Christian community on the eve of Christmas.

In an official message, the Governor described Christmas as a joyous occasion to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and cherish his eternal ideals. He remarked that Christ's life symbolises love, forgiveness, truth, compassion, brotherhood, and sacrifice. “I wish for this Christmas to bring boundless joy, love, peace, and prosperity to all. In the true spirit of the festival, let us resolve to make this world more peaceful and compassionate,” he said.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called upon citizens to celebrate the festivities with happiness across the state. Reaffirming his administration's support, the Chief Minister stated that the "People’s Government" is committed to the welfare of all religions following Christ's teachings. He added that the government would continue to strive for the all-round development of the Christian minority community.

“The teachings of Jesus Christ remain a guiding force for humanity worldwide. The essence of all religions is humanity, and the path chosen by Christ is quintessential,” Revanth Reddy added.