Governor, CM should look for separate platform for solving their disputes: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and CM KCR should look out for a separate platform to solve their differences. He also said there should not be any dispute regarding the organisation of the Republic Day celebrations and demanded the State government tender an apology to the Governor on the issue.

Referring to the verdict of the High Court asking the State government to hold the Republic Day celebrations, he said it was unfortunate that the Court had passed the orders to the State government to hold the Republic Day celebrations.

Addressing a gathering of the party leaders and workers after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations held at Gandhi Bhavan. AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera, AICC secretary Nadeem Javed also took part in the Republic Day celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP came to power on the foundation of lies and wondered if the BJP was following the constitutional spirit in the country. Stating that the Congress party has increased the public sector participation in the country, he alleged that the BJP had increased the private sector in the State. He also alleged that the BJP had appointed a minister to sell the public sector organisations in the country. He said the sale of the public sector was taking away statutory reservations of various communities and added that the Dalits and tribals of the country should think about it. The TPCC chief alleged that the BJP leaders had committed constitutional violations by ensuring the collapse of democratically elected governments in nine States of the country.

Referring to defections by elected public representatives, Revanth said the defected public representatives should be hanged. He said there was a need to introduce new laws to send the defected leaders to jail and added that political defections had become a threat to the country. Commenting on the Haath Se Haath padayatra of the party leaders, Revanth said they would intensify their Yatra from February 6 and noted that they would remove the doubts of the the party workers. Targeting BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, he alleged that Rajender was a part of the conspiracy of KCR.