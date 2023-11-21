Governor delayed RTC merger: KCR

Manakonduru/Station Ghanpur/Nakrekal/ Nalgonda: Taking the cold war with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to a new high, BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday stated that the Governor was responsible for the delay in the merger process of the TSRTC employees with the government. Chandrashekar Rao addressed Praja Ashirvada Sabhas in the constituencies of Manakonduru, Station Ghanpur, Nakrekal and Nalgonda on Monday.

The BRS chief said that the RTC bill was passed by the government but it was delayed because of delay from the Governor. However, the BRS chief said that this process would be done immediately after elections.

Chandrashekar Rao said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going to increase the diesel prices leading to hardships for the auto rickshaw drivers. He announced yet another scheme of waiving off the fitness tax of Rs 1,250 per year of the auto rickshaw drivers. The State government cancelled quarterly taxes and from now onwards the BRS government would remove the fitness tax. The auto drivers have to pay Rs 1,250 every year when they come for fitness and now this will be cancelled. This would result in a loss of Rs 100 crore for the government, said the BRS chief.



The BRS chief said that he has attachment with Karimnagar and was compelled to announce new schemes from here. “Gangula Kamalakar says I have a special link with Karimnagar. Yes, I do have, I got married from here. Whenever I am coming to Karimnagar, I have been announcing schemes,” said Rao, adding the auto rickshaw drivers would be getting benefitted with this scheme.

Reiterating that the Indiramma Rajyam was nothing but Emergency and starving deaths, Rao asked why people would migrate to Mumbai and Bhiwandi for livelihood if it was good. “This election is a life and death matter for the farmers. The Congress is saying it will bring Bhumata. Don’t know whether it is Bhumata or Bhumeta,” said Rao. He also said that the government’s focus until now was on welfare but in the next term the food processing industries would be given top priority which would result in generation of large scale employment. He also promised to give financial assistance to the people who want to construct their houses. “We want to see no man is left without a house in the State,” said Rao.

The BRS chief held the Congress responsible for the delay in the disbursement of loan waiver scheme. The corona pandemic had a great impact on the economy of the state hence there was a delay in loan waiver. When the government was trying to give now, the Congress leaders complained to the EC to stop this, he alleged.

The BRS chief said that Nalgonda was still under his adoption. He recalled how MLA K Bhupal Reddy had spent Rs 1,400 crore for the town and an IT tower. “If useless fellows win there will be a useless government in the state,” said Rao. He urged the left party followers to think and support the BRS candidates in this election.