Governor extends Bonalu greetings to people

Hyderabad: GovernorJishnu Dev Varma extended greetings to the people marking the occasion of Bonalu festival.

In a message on Sunday, he said, “I extend my heartiest wishes to the people of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of the State Festival Bonalu”. The Governor said that the traditional Bonalu festival reflects Telangana’s unique culture, diversified living, and divine worship of Yellamma (Mahankali Matha), the goddess of nature and environment.

“I pray the goddess Yellamma on this auspicious occasion of ‘Bonalu’ for bestowing health, wellbeing, peace and development on all people of India and Telangana,” he said.

